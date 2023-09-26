Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: More scattered showers expected

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Another day of rain
Chicago Weather Alert: Another day of rain 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low-pressure pinwheels across our region, waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue.

spc.png
CBS

Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 risk for the severe threat for the rest of Tuesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

cbsn-2023.png
CBS

Hail and a brief tornado could accompany the strongest cells. The weather will stay unsettled through Wednesday until the disturbance finally moves away.

next-12-hrs-precip-chances-pm.png
CBS

Then, the area will be warming up for the weekend.

futurecast-graf-region.png
CBS
3-panel-daypart-next-12-hours.png
CBS

TONIGHT: SHOWERS. THUNDER AT TIMES. LOW 62.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS. CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 69.

THURSDAY: SLOW CLEARING. HIGH 70.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 1:49 PM

