Chicago First Alert Weather: More scattered showers expected

Chicago Weather Alert: Another day of rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low-pressure pinwheels across our region, waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue.

Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 risk for the severe threat for the rest of Tuesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Hail and a brief tornado could accompany the strongest cells. The weather will stay unsettled through Wednesday until the disturbance finally moves away.

Then, the area will be warming up for the weekend.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS. THUNDER AT TIMES. LOW 62.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS. CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 69.

THURSDAY: SLOW CLEARING. HIGH 70.