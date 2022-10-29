First Alert Weather: Fog to start, sunshine with nice temps after
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures were above the norm yesterday and will remain on the high side this week.
A bit of fog in spots this morning, then sunshine and nice temps.
Sunday brings the chance of a shower to the south with similar temps to today.
Halloween has a small shower risk early but it'll be dry by the time kids ring your bell.
STATS
Normal- 57
Yesterday- 61
Today- 65
Sunrise- 7:21am
FORECAST Today- Areas of fog, early. A sunny day with a high of 65.
Sunday- Clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon shower, 63.
Halloween- Slight chance of a morning shower, then clearing and 65.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.