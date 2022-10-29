Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Fog to start, sunshine with nice temps after

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Fog then sunshine
First Alert Weather: Fog then sunshine 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures were above the norm yesterday and will remain on the high side this week. 

A bit of fog in spots this morning, then sunshine and nice temps.

Sunday brings the chance of a shower to the south with similar temps to today.

Halloween has a small shower risk early but it'll be dry by the time kids ring your bell.

STATS

Normal- 57

Yesterday- 61

Today- 65

Sunrise- 7:21am

FORECAST Today- Areas of fog, early. A sunny day with a high of 65.

Sunday- Clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon shower, 63.

Halloween- Slight chance of a morning shower, then clearing and 65.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 6:14 AM

