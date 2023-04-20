Chicago Weather Alert: Threat of severe storms increase through afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The threat of severe weather is increasing this afternoon. Any storms that form today have the potential for damaging winds and large hail. Also, the tornado threat is looking more impressive.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight risk of severe weather -- or a level 2 on a 1-5 scale.

There is a 2% to 5% chance of a tornado developing, with the higher likelihood in the far western suburbs.

The timing for severe weather heightens from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: EVENING SEVERE STORM THREAT. WINDY & CLOUDY. LOW 47.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. HIGH 63.

SATURDAY: CHILLY SHOWERS. HIGH ONLY 47.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 48.

