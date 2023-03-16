Watch CBS News
'We Love' art display at Cicero Green Line station showcasing home, amateur films

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Commuters who go through the cicero green line station will get a treat.

A new art installation will be playing in the mezzanine of the station.

The Chicago film archives calls it, "we love."

It's home movies and amateur films reflecting scores of families and everyday life from several decades.

The video runs for 48 minutes and will be playing day and night for the next year.

March 16, 2023

