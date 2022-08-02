'We have a lot of great things': 7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space

New 7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them.

But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.

At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look.

"Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things."

Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot long, eight-feet tall shipping container that's called 7323 Chicago Cafe.

"I wanted something that had low overhead cost for one. I wanted to be innovative and do something that I don't really see a lot in our communities," Gibson said, adding that the name has a special meaning.

"The name and the history behind that it's the first kitchen I've ever cooked in. It's the first piece of property my grandmother and her mother owned when they migrated from Alabama during the great migration to come to Chicago," Gibson said.

Gibson's able to open the outdoor café at the Flying Squirrel Park through a city program called the Alfresco Dining Grant

"I applied for that last October, September and this grant is basically provided so that we could increase outdoor dining in the city."

Gibson choose the intersection of Marquette and Woodlawn to place his outdoor container shipping café to give the Woodlawn neighborhood an option for healthy eating.

"I want to find a way to incorporate the comfort, but also include the healthy options when it comes to that," Gibson said.

He's still has a few finishing touches before opening in the next few days, but with his café at a busy intersection, Gibson hopes the vibrant colors brings in business.

"My goal is to really bridge that gap and also introduce folks to things that they probably never would have tried."

The grand opening is this Saturday, August 6th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.