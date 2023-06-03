Groups hosting 'We Grow Chicago's Peace Fest' with focus on stopping gun violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members in Englewood are working together to fight gun violence.
Imagine Englewood and Moms Demand Action are hosting this year's We Grow Chicago's Peace Fest with a focus on countering violence and systemic issues impacting the city's South and West Sides.
There will also be food, music, and other entertainment.
The free festival starts at 2 p.m. near 64th and Honore Street.
