Groups hosting 'We Grow Chicago's Peace Fest' with focus on stopping gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members in Englewood are working together to fight gun violence.

Imagine Englewood and Moms Demand Action are hosting this year's We Grow Chicago's Peace Fest with a focus on countering violence and systemic issues impacting the city's South and West Sides.

There will also be food, music, and other entertainment.

The free festival starts at 2 p.m. near 64th and Honore Street.