Watch CBS News
Local News

Groups hosting 'We Grow Chicago's Peace Fest' with focus on stopping gun violence

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

We Grow Chicago's Peace Fest happening in Englewood
We Grow Chicago's Peace Fest happening in Englewood 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members in Englewood are working together to fight gun violence.

Imagine Englewood and Moms Demand Action are hosting this year's We Grow Chicago's Peace Fest with a focus on countering violence and systemic issues impacting the city's South and West Sides.

There will also be food, music, and other entertainment.

The free festival starts at 2 p.m. near 64th and Honore Street. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 12:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.