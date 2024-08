Waves of storms Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Waves of storms are ahead for the Chicago area.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms start the day on Thursday and may impact morning commuters.

Rain tapers off by the afternoon before another round of storms late Thursday night. Storms have potential to be severe with the Chicago area under a level 2 risk.

Additional showers and storms move in Friday afternoon.

Weekend highs will be in 80s with a few shower chances on Saturday.