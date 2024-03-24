Waves of rain bring flood threat to Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waves of rain may create a flood threat for the Chicago area, especially from Monday sunset through Tuesday.

Models are slowing the forward speed of the entire system, and with the later arrival, Monday is expected to be milder, probably reaching 60 degrees.

Some dry air may be in place early Monday. That would slow the start of the heavy downpours to develop later in the day. Heavy downpours "training" in place will focus on the Monday sunset to midnight timeframe.

At the same time, high winds will be an issue.

Waves of rain are expected late day Monday through Tuesday. Rain amounts of 1 inch to 2 inches are likely, with some higher 3-inch totals possible.

There is also a possibility of a severe storm threat on Tuesday late morning just ahead of the frontal passage. The timing will have to be fine-tuned as the system moves into the Chicago area.

Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 42

MONDAY: Increasing wind and rain later in the afternoon. Mild. HIGH: 60

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy downpours. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Gusty storms and downpours. HIGH: 55

