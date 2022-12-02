Therapy dogs to attend first Waukesha Christmas parade since tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis (CBS) -- A year after an attack on a Christmas parade left six people dead, the City of Waukesha, Wisconsin is getting ready to host the annual event with a little extra help.

Bill Krause is bringing therapy dogs he has rescued and trained.

He actually uses the dogs to bring good cheer to people year-round.

Now 14 of his best friends are all dressed up for the holidays to help.