Therapy dogs to attend first Waukesha Christmas parade since tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis (CBS) -- A year after an attack on a Christmas parade left six people dead, the City of Waukesha, Wisconsin is getting ready to host the annual event with a little extra help.
Bill Krause is bringing therapy dogs he has rescued and trained.
He actually uses the dogs to bring good cheer to people year-round.
Now 14 of his best friends are all dressed up for the holidays to help.
