Watch CBS News
Local News

Waukesha hosting remembrance ceremony on anniversary of Christmas parade attack

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Waukesha pauses to remember Christmas parade victims
Waukesha pauses to remember Christmas parade victims 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, will hold a ceremony Monday night honoring those who were killed one years ago in the Christmas parade tragedy.

The ceremony will be held in Cutler Park on the first anniversary of the night a man drove his SUV into the parade, killing 6 people and injuring 62 others.

People will hold blue lights and wear blue bracelets as a show of unity. People in Waukesha also are being asked to light their homes or businesses in blue lights.

Last week, 40-year-old Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison, after he was convicted of 76 felony charges for the attack.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 4:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.