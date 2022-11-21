Waukesha hosting remembrance ceremony on anniversary of Christmas parade attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, will hold a ceremony Monday night honoring those who were killed one years ago in the Christmas parade tragedy.

The ceremony will be held in Cutler Park on the first anniversary of the night a man drove his SUV into the parade, killing 6 people and injuring 62 others.

People will hold blue lights and wear blue bracelets as a show of unity. People in Waukesha also are being asked to light their homes or businesses in blue lights.

Last week, 40-year-old Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison, after he was convicted of 76 felony charges for the attack.