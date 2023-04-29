Watch CBS News
Waukegan, Romeoville police departments hosting gun buyback programs

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an effort to crack down on gun violence, suburban police departments want to buy your unused or unwanted guns.

Both the Romeoville and Waukegan police departments are hosting gun buyback programs this afternoon.

Anyone can visit the listed locations and turn in their firearms - no questions asked.

The Romeoville Police Department is offering $60 cash per gun turned in, and the Waukegan Police Department is offering $100 per gun and $25 for replicas and airsoft guns. 

