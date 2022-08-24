Waukegan officer shoots, kills man who police say charged at officers with knife and hammer, and gasoline can

Waukegan police say officer shot man with gas can taped to chest

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- An officer in Waukegan shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon, after police said the man charged at the officer with several different weapons – and a gasoline can taped to his chest.

Police remained on the scene as of 5 p.m.

At 12:45 p.m., Waukegan police were called to the 1000 block of Glen Court for a quarrel between neighbors. Someone called police to report a neighbor was trying to start up a chainsaw and also had gasoline with him.

When police arrived, they found the wooden fence between the neighbors' properties was on fire. An officer went to his squad car and got a fire extinguisher to try to put the fire out, police said.

As the officer walked toward the fire, the man came at him with a knife and a hammer, police said. The man also had a gasoline can taped to his chest, police said.

The officer told the man to stop approaching, but he didn't – and the officer shot him, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Meanwhile, the fire spread from the fence to a nearby house, forcing a response from the fire department.

The man shot by police was a Waukegan resident in his 20s. The officer who shot him is a 15-year police veteran in his 30s.

It was not known late Tuesday what sparked the quarrel between the neighbors that started the chain of events.

Waukegan police do have to wear body cameras, and investigators are reviewing the footage.

Waukegan Police Chief Keith Zupec has asked Illinois State Police to investigate.