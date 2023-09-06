Waukegan's Oakwood Cemetery Walk takes visitors back in time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Waukegan, you'll find living history in an unexpected place.

Actors will be in costume this weekend, taking on roles of historical figures. And they'll be performing in a cemetery.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan takes us on a preview of the Oakwood Cemetery Walk.

"Well, good day to you folks!"

A dress rehearsal can bring a show to life, even if it takes place in a cemetery. Ann Darrow is like the lead playwright.

"I'm a genealogist. And I enjoyed researching the people that were here," said Darrow of the Waukegan Historical Society.

Research becomes material for an actor's monologue at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waukegan. The cemetery is the stage, and the performance is personal – if your name is on a headstone.

"You will see that the Case family is in three different spots in the cemetery."

On Saturday, the Waukegan Park District and the Waukegan Historical Society will host the 28th annual Oakwood Cemetery Walk.

"Our volunteers, they take on the roles of different people that are buried here, telling their stories."

Bryan Escobar is Waukegan's museum supervisor, but he may as well be a director, too.

"Getting all the volunteers together. Answering any questions they might have about the research," Escobar said.

Most don't have theater backgrounds—just a passion for history and Waukegan.

"This year, the theme of our cemetery walk is getting Waukegan out of the mud," Escobar said. "So, the stories that they're telling are stories that revolve around Waukegan's growing infrastructure."

With the dress rehearsal done, actors are ready for a living and breathing audience.

"A little bit of work, but we'll be ready for Saturday," added Darrow.

The Oakwood Cemetery Walk runs from noon to 3:30 on Saturday.

Shuttle buses will take you from the Waukegan Museum to the cemetery. Tickets are $10 if you buy them before the walk and $20 the day of the event.