Waukegan police search for missing 21-year-old Navy servicemember

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Waukegan police are looking for a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Navy who hasn't been seen or heard from since the early morning hours on Saturday.

Seamus Gray, who was assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes, did not report back at his assigned time, according to Waukegan police.

Police and family said Gray left Naval Station Great Lakes on Friday night and headed down to Waukegan for a night of St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Detectives found video surveillance footage of Gray leaving Ibiza Bar on Genesee Street in Waukegan.

The video shows him leaving the bar alone, and he was later seen at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington Street around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday and has not been seen or spoken to since leaving the bar.

Waukegan police and fire personnel have done an extensive search of the area, including the lakefront. Gray's mother also searched with police near Ibiza Bar and along Lake Michigan.

Investigators in Waukegan are only calling the case a missing persons case.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to Gray's mother, who flew into town to help find her son. She saw the surveillance video from the bar.

But she adds there is also video from when someone tried to pickpocket her son, and then there was an altercation with a group of people.

Gray's mother said over the phone that she fears the worst for her son – especially with so many days passing – and given the fact that he has not checked into the naval base and no one has heard from him.

Gray's family spent the day searching for him, and will be back out on Thursday morning in hopes of finding him – or clues into his disappearance.

His mother said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, is also involved in the case.

Gray is described by police as being 6-foot-3, around 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has multiple tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage.

Waukegan police are looking for a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Navy who hasn't been seen or heard from since the early morning hours on Saturday. Seamus Gray, who was assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes, did not report back at his assigned time, according to Waukegan police. Provided to CBS

He was last seen wearing a light pink or red long sleeve shirt and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip on the Waukegan Police Department app. Tips can also be submitted by calling the Waukegan police tip line at 847-360-9001 or by testing he keyword "WPDTIP" and their tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the department's website at waukeganil.gov/police.