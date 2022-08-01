Waukegan man charged in connection with crash that killed girl, injured 2

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Waukegan man was charged in connection with a fatal car crash on Sunday that left one dead and two injured.

The suspected driver of the vehicle, Jhonatan Castaneda-Lopez, 31, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and having no valid driver's license, according to a Waukegan police news release.

Waukegan police responded around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue for a reported car crash. Officers found the crash involved three pedestrians. The Waukegan Police Department Major Crash Unit (MCU) was called to respond due to the severity of the crash.

MCU investigators believe a 2011 white Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on Crescent Avenue, approaching Garrick Avenue and struck three pedestrians who were walking their bikes on the south side of Crescent.

The Dodge fled the scene after the crash, police said.

Police added the three pedestrians were family members and identified as a man in his 40s and a boy and girl, both 14. All three are Waukegan residents.

The man and boy were transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. Both were treated and released.

The girl was also transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. The Lake County Coroner's Office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy on Monday.

While investigating the crash, police located the Dodge parked in the 2400 block of Dakota Road. Police took the car as evidence and the suspected driver, Castaneda-Lopez, was arrested.

He was taken to bond court and remanded into the custody of the Lake County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Castaneda-Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.