Waukegan hospital loses trauma center designation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A hospital in Waukegan has lost its trauma center designation, officials announced Sunday.

Vista Medical Center East lost its designation from the Illinois Department of Public Health, and State Sen. Adriane Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove) said this will cause people with serious injuries "to have to be transported to hospitals more than 20 minutes away."

"The Waukegan community is facing a detrimental downturn in trauma-focused care with the revocation of Vista Medical Center's trauma center designation. A lack of accessible, reliable, high-quality health care is already the reality for many, and the recent announcement will create even more damage for local residents. Simply put: Without proper intervention, lives will be lost," she said in a statement.

Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said she was "deeply disturbed" by the change, and she would be requesting an immediate meeting with Vista Health System CEO Bianca Defilippi and American Health Systems CEO Michael Sarian. She also wants to work with legislators to see how the city can work with IDPH.