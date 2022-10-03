Man shot and killed in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan.

Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot while sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man's name will be released once an autopsy has been completed, and his family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukegan's police tip line at 847-360-9001.