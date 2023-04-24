Pedestrian killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waukegan police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a person was trying to cross Washington Street near Green Bay Road, when they were hit by a car heading east. That driver did not stop.
The victim was taken to Vista Medical Center where they later died. They have not yet been identified.
Only a few hours later, police found the suspected vehicle abandoned blocks away in North Chicago.
That car was reported stolen just before the crash.
