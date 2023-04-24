Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in Waukegan hit-and-run

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Deadly hit-and-run in Waukegan
Deadly hit-and-run in Waukegan 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waukegan police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a person was trying to cross Washington Street near Green Bay Road, when they were hit by a car heading east. That driver did not stop.

The victim was taken to Vista Medical Center where they later died. They have not yet been identified.

Only a few hours later, police found the suspected vehicle abandoned blocks away in North Chicago.

That car was reported stolen just before the crash.

