City clerk in Chicago suburb charged with misconduct tied to liquor and gambling licenses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waukegan City Clerk Janet Kilkelly was indicted Wednesday on more than a dozen felony charges, accusing her of official misconduct and misapplication of city funds.

Lake County prosecutors said Kilkelly provided thousands of dollars in financial support in the form of "credits" to businesses that were applying for liquor or gambling licenses, but were not qualified to receive them.

The Waukegan City Council and Kilkelly's office had previously established that such credits would only go to businesses in "good standing" with the city.

Following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, Kilkelly was indicted on 15 counts of official misconduct and misapplication of funds.

"The public must be able to trust that those who work in public service will follow the law and use our tax dollars as intended," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The ISP Special Investigations Unit will continue working to ensure accountability at all levels of government,"

Kilkelly has not commented on the charges. Her first court date has been set for April 2.