Waukegan church hosting gun buyback event later this month

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich and Bishop Jeffrey Grob will kick off an upcoming gun buyback using their own money to buy back one hundred weapons.

The buyback will take place on Saturday, April 29 at the Most Blessed Trinity Parish Catholic Church in Waukegan.

Waukegan police officers will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept all unloaded guns.

After they're turned in, police will check to see if the guns are stolen or were used in any crimes.

They'll then be destroyed or used for training purposes by the Waukegan Police Department.

April 8, 2023

