Waukegan beaches close due to high levels of E. coli bacteria

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High levels of E coli bacteria found at beaches in Waukegan, forcing the closure of several Lake Michigan beaches.

The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center said it tests the water four days a week and, on Wednesday, both "the North and South Beach tested high for E coli bacteria."

According to the Lake County Beach Advisory, there is no swimming allowed at the following beaches:

*Dartmoor Lake - Glenshire Improvement Pond

*Forest Lake - Erker Park Beach

*Lake Zurich - Breezewald Park

*Lake Zurich - Oakwood Beach

*Lake Zurich - Henry J Paulus Park

*Honey Lake - Biltmore Country Club

*Lake Lakeland Estates

*Timber Lake - Timberlake Civic Association

*Bang's Lake - Elmcrest Subdivision

*Bang's Lake - Maiman's Lakeside

*Slocum Lake - William's Park

*Island Lake - South Shore

*Island Lake - Briar Court

*Island Lake - Park Dive

*Diamond Lake - Channel Beach

*Loch Lomond- North Beach

*Fox Lake - Buena Park

*Fox Lake - Stanton Bay Park

*Matthews Lake - Pistaqua Heights

For more information go to https://www.lakecountyil.gov/2385/Beach-Advisory