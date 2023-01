CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold water rescue in the northwest suburbs.

The Wauconda Fire Department safely rescued a deer stuck in the icy Fox River over the weekend. They pulled her out of the water, warmed her up with blankets and hot packs.

In case you were wondering, they named her "Jan."

Wauconda Fire District personnel rescued a deer from the Fox River just north of the Rawson Bridge around noontime today... Posted by Wauconda Fire District on Saturday, January 28, 2023