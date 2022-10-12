Wauconda Police Department design squad car in support of breast cancer awareness
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois police department is bringing awareness to breast cancer this month with a unique squad car design.
Wauconda police worked with a local graphics company to design a pink and black car.
Wauconda's chief says the visibility of police vehicles lend themselves to supporting a good cause.
The department hopes seeing a squad like this will encourage people to stay up on breast cancer screenings and support the search for a cure.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.