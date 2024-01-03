Watson has 24 in Loyola's win over Saint Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Des Watson's 24 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Saint Louis 80-73 on Wednesday night.
Watson also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Braden Norris added 10 points while going 3 of 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Dame Adelekun shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Gibson Jimerson led the Billikens (7-7, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Saint Louis also got 18 points from Terrence Hargrove. In addition, Bradley Ezewiro had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
