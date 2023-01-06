Road construction begins Friday to repair broken water mains in Dixmoor

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Preliminary work begins today in south suburban Dixmoor on a project to replace broken water mains which have been a big problem there for the past year.

The construction will require occasional lane closures of Ashland Avenue and Wood Street, from 138th Street in Riverdale, south through Dixmoor, and stretching to 159th Street in Harvey.

Later this year, the village will spend nearly $42 million to replace more than three miles of water mains.

We've reported on several major water main breaks in Dixmoor since October of 2021 that required boil orders. In one case, the water problems forced the closure of Dixmoor schools.