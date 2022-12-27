Watch CBS News
Water main break shuts down services at Chicago Main Post Office

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A water main break temporarily shut down retail operations at the main Chicago Post Office Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Postal Service said it was assessing the water damage at the Main Post Office, at 433 W. Harrison St. in the West Loop.

The stairs on the outside of the building were covered in ice as result of the burst pipe. They were cordoned off with caution tape.

Customers were advised they can access retail services at other locations that can be found at USPS.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 5:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

