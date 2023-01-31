Water line break leaves street flooded, icy in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold weather Tuesday may have been to blame for a water line break in Uptown.

The entire 4900 block of North Glenwood Avenue north of St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery was left flooded, with several inches of water in the street.

Some of the water began freezing over as the frigid day went on.

The city's Department of Water Management said the line that busted was not a water main, but a 2-inch service line.

Water Department crews were on the scene working to repair the break late Tuesday.