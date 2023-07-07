Watch CBS News
Water back on in Hawthorn Woods, but boil order still in effect

Water back on in Hawthorn Woods, but boil order still in effect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's progress in the far northwest suburbs after residents have been dealing with no running water all week.

Aqual Illinois said water for all 1,200 people impacted is back on, but a boil advisory is still in place.

Customers in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer, and nearby areas lost service on Monday because of a drought and a leak.

Aqua Illinois said they're not out of the woods yet and the solution to fixing the water problems is complex.

Bottled water will still be offered at the village's Aquatic Center.

Important Message from Aqua Illinois July 7, 2023 The Village of Hawthorn Woods is in receipt of the following message...

Posted by Village of Hawthorn Woods on Friday, July 7, 2023
