Water flowing again at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park

Water flowing again at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park

Water flowing again at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The official start of summer is more than a month away, but the season official began in the middle of Chicago's Grant Park Saturday.

People gathered at Buckingham Fountain for the 8th Annual Switch on Summer event.

The festival features music, food and family fun as park district officials turn on the water for the summer.

One lifelong Chicagoan saw it for the very first time.

"This time I had spare time. It was Saturday. I heard it on the news, so I said, 'You know what? Let me go down there.

Laverne called it a "beautiful experience," especially now that more people are getting out to enjoy events and the warmer weather.