Washington woman's family photos going into the Obama Presidential Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Washington woman's family photos are headed to the Obama Presidential Library in Chicago.

Megan Dascher-Watkins was going through her late mother's belongings last year when she found photos that caught her eye.

They're pictures of Stanley Ann Dunham, better known as the mother of former President Barack Obama.

"I was so, kind of like, in shock and kind of fangirling over the whole thing," said Dascher-Watkins.

Dunham went to high school with Megan's mom, and Megan remembers her mom talking about Dunham during the Obama administration.

They would go on sleepovers and campouts together as teenagers. When Megan found the pictures, she had just one thing in mind.

"I wanted to make sure President Obama and his family had these as well," she said.

Somehow, word must've gotten to the Obama people because she got this email from the Obama Presidential Center this month.

"At first, I wanted to make sure it wasn't one of my friends or family cracking a joke on me," said Dascher-Watkins.

The center's registrar asked if Megan would mail him the photos to display at the Obama Center in Chicago.

For Megan, it's a privilege to have her family artifacts on display at the center, but knowing that her mother's memory will live on as part of presidential history is what matters the most.

"She would be so honored and thrilled to be able to donate this to the library of such a significant and important person in history," she said. "It makes me so happy to know that my mom's name is going to be a part of this."