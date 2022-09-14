Two killed, seven injured in Washington Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and seven more were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Washington Park.

The shooting took place toward the north end of the park near 51st Street and Champlain Avenue.

Area One Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said police were called to the park at 7:46 p.m. A quarrel between two groups led to a shootout.

Police said a total of nine people were shot, two of whom died.

Tuesday night, officers were seen searching the grass near a baseball diamond with flashlights, looking for bullet casings. There were decent amount of people in the park when the shots rang out and caught many off guard.

Video shows some lying on the ground unable to move after getting caught in the crossfire.

UniverSoul Circus is soon to start a run in Washington Park and tents have been set up – but the circus has not started its run yet and was not performing Tuesday night.

Melean said more security will be in place at the park when the circus is in progress than was present Tuesday night.

Breaking NOW: reports of multiple people shot near Washington Park at 51st and St. Lawrence. Several CPD officers on scene investigating. @cbschicago working to determine how many injured and extent of injuries. Live report at 10pm pic.twitter.com/ckUCf946ed — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) September 14, 2022

Witnesses said they heard nearly 30 rounds fired quickly – forcing them to take cover.

"On a night when people should enjoy themselves – the weather's nice and everything like this – it's just a sad time that many will make political," said activist Pastor Donovan Price, "but unfortunately, this is people's lives. It's not a political stage show."

Police confirmed early Wednesday morning the 20-year-old man who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition has died. A 43-year-old man, later identified as Lionel Coward by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the head and was also pronounced dead.

The Fire Department said Tuesday four people were transported by ambulance – one woman and three men. One person was in fair-to-serious condition, and the others were in serious-to-critical condition.

The other victims took themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The victims range in age from 19 years old to 46 years old.

Police late Tuesday had no motive for the shooting and had no one in custody.

Melean asked any witnesses to come forward and contact Area One detectives. He said anonymous tips can also be provided at (833) 408-0069.