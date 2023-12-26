2 injured in high-rise apartment fire on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were injured in a high-rise apartment building fire late Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.
The fire started around 11:45 a.m. on the 9th floor of Southland Village Apartments, a 24-story building at 6253 S. Michigan Av. Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire was contained to a single apartment, and was extinguished shortly after noon.
Two adults were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
