Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in high-rise apartment fire on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were injured in a high-rise apartment building fire late Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The fire started around 11:45 a.m. on the 9th floor of Southland Village Apartments, a 24-story building at 6253 S. Michigan Av. Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire was contained to a single apartment, and was extinguished shortly after noon.

Two adults were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 1:03 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.