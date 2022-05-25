Warriors Coach, former Bulls star Steve Kerr on Texas mass shooting: 'I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough!'

DALLAS (CBS Chicago/CBS San Francisco) -- Emotions, frustration, and anger boiled over for Golden State Warriors Head Coach and onetime Bulls star Steve Kerr Tuesday night in the wake of the massacre that killed 18 children in Texas.

Kerr remarked on the shooting and the greater issue of gun violence before Tuesday night's Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Kerr knows firsthand how it feels to lose a loved one to gun violence. His father, Malcom Kerr, was assassinated by terrorists in Beirut in 1984 when he was serving as president of the American University of Beirut.

In honor of his father, Kerr has been an outspoken advocate for HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, a law that he noted has been passed by the House of Representatives twice but has faced Republican opposition in the U.S. Senate.

In the wake of the latest shooting, he used his entire pregame news conference to make another plea for the law.

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

Here is a transcript of his emotional speech, via CBS San Francisco: