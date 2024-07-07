Chicago pastor missing, last seen in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago pastor has been reported missing. Warren Beard's family says they have not heard from him since Tuesday. It is believed Beard was last seen in Joliet in the 400 block of North Broadway.

Beard's wife said this is very out of character, and she is worried.

"The fact that we haven't been able to find anything, his credit cards haven't been used, we can't find the vehicle, any ID, we can't find anything," she said.

Beard is an assistant pastor at New Israelite Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago's South Side.

He was visiting a friend in Joliet, and his wife said she expected him home early Tuesday night since he had work the following day.

"I'm upset," she said. "My children are upset. We just want to find him. We want to bring him home safely."

His loved ones have searched for him throughout the weekend and are planning to hold an event on Monday at his church in Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department.