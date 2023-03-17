Warrant issued for driver involved in October crash that killed infant, woman in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – A Lake County judge issued a warrant for a Zion man who killed an 8-month-old infant and woman in a car crash while under the influence of marijuana in Waukegan last October.

Lake County Sheriff's Traffic Crash Investigators determined the driver, identified Jarelle D. Brown, 28, was driving at a high rate of speed, over 75 mph, prior to striking a Toyota Corolla at North Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue.

Investigators say a Dodge Journey, driven by Brown, was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road. A Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old man of Waukegan, entered the roadway from a private parking lot on the east side of the roadway in front of the Dodge- resulting in a T-bone crash.

An 8-month-old boy of Waukegan inside the Toyota was restrained in a car seat behind the driver. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old woman of Waukegan, also in the Toyota, was in the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a 7-year-old boy of Waukegan in the Toyota were also taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries.

Brown was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with serious injuries. Two of his passengers, a 19-year-old man of Beach Park and a 24-year-old man of Zion, were also taken to Vista East Medical Center with minor injuries.

Brown was found to be driving under an intoxicating level of cannabis at the time of the crash, officials said.

On Wednesday, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office presented facts about the crash to a Lake County Grand Jury. The jury issued a True Bill of Indictment for Brown for two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of driving under the influence of cannabis

The judge issued an arrest warrant for Brown and set bond at $1 million.

Brown has been made aware of the arrest warrant, however, has not yet turned himself in.