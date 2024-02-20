Watch CBS News
Warmup continues with highs near 60 degrees

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The warmup continues with the warmest day of the week approaching. 

Tuesday's high temperatures will be near 57 degrees with sunny skies. 

deb1e963-620e-460c-8257-9c10bc435a29.png

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 60 degrees. Showers develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

01d87300-c24a-4ac3-8666-886a240aa0b2.png

Temperatures trend cooler on Friday and Saturday. 

Highs climb back up to the 50s on Sunday. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 4:49 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

