Warmup continues with highs near 60 degrees
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The warmup continues with the warmest day of the week approaching.
Tuesday's high temperatures will be near 57 degrees with sunny skies.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 60 degrees. Showers develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Temperatures trend cooler on Friday and Saturday.
Highs climb back up to the 50s on Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.