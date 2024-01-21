Warmup begins for Chicago area; wintry system moving in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup has begun in the Chicago area! And it will continue through midweek.

Temperatures will finally get above freezing late Monday or into Tuesday.

A wintry system arrives Monday as well, bringing snow that will change to freezing rain or sleet, then to all rain.

This will be complicated by frozen ground temperatures, at first leading to a glaze of ice and then some issues with rain having no place to go due to snow cover or frozen drainage. Some minor flooding may occur on rivers due to ice james and melting snow and rain.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. Some light snow by sunrise. Low 18

MONDAY: Snow, then freezing rain or sleet, then rain. HIgh 33

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay above freezing midweek through the end of the week. Additional rain showers may complicate river flooding and ice jame problems.

