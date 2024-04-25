Warmup ahead with sunny Thursday afternoon in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A frosty start to the day, but a warmup is on the way.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas north of the city and a Frost Advisory is in effect for areas south and west of the city until 8 a.m.

A warmup kicks in with highs in the 50s and sunshine by the afternoon. Areas near the lake will be cooler.

Shower chances develop late Friday and last through the weekend.

Saturday appears to be a drier day with highs near 80 degrees and limited chance for storms. The best chance for rain arrives after dark.

More storms by Sunday with a potential for severe weather.