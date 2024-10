Warmup ahead with highs near 70 degrees to start the week in Chicago

Warmup ahead with highs near 70 degrees to start the week in Chicago

Warmup ahead with highs near 70 degrees to start the week in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A warmup is ahead this week in Chicago.

Monday's highs will be near 70 degrees with partly sunny skies.

By Tuesday, high temperatures reach 82 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Highs stay in the 80s on Wednesday, but rain moves in late in the day and into Halloween. Trick or treating looks cold with highs in the mid-50s, but rain should end by midday for a dry late afternoon and evening.