Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

After first snow, warming trend moves into Chicago for the weekend

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Warming up for the weekend in Chicago
Warming up for the weekend in Chicago 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) — After Thursday's snow in the Chicago area, there's no major winter threat in the forecast as we break for the weekend. 

Pockets of drizzle still linger from Thursday's system with ongoing lake effect showers in Northwest Indiana. 

Conditions stay blustery, especially in the morning. These chilly winds improve throughout the day as clouds dominate. 

639d6498-7e5f-471f-897c-7b3d123bbfd0.png

Friday's highs will be in the middle 40s, which is seasonable for November. Drizzle and lake-effect showers will wrap up by the end of the day. 

Dry conditions arrive by the weekend as temperatures move through the 40s to the 50s by Sunday. Lighter winds and mild conditions at Soldier Field for the Bears-Vikings game. 

601aca47-2391-4f90-920a-953ef0a17bc0.png

Thanksgiving week brings a chance for rain on Monday. Dry but colder conditions for the rest of the week in the 30s and lows in the 20s. 

Who needs a cooler after Chicago's snowfall...

A Chicagoan made the most of Thursday's snow. 

The X user "CatFedoras" posted a photo of a beer cooler made out of now on his windowsill. The post was viewed over 1.4 million times. 

The first snowfall event of the season for the Chicago area delivered widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, and up to 4 inches in parts of Chicago and Lake County.  

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.