After first snow, warming trend moves into Chicago for the weekend

Warming up for the weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After Thursday's snow in the Chicago area, there's no major winter threat in the forecast as we break for the weekend.

Pockets of drizzle still linger from Thursday's system with ongoing lake effect showers in Northwest Indiana.

Conditions stay blustery, especially in the morning. These chilly winds improve throughout the day as clouds dominate.

Friday's highs will be in the middle 40s, which is seasonable for November. Drizzle and lake-effect showers will wrap up by the end of the day.

Dry conditions arrive by the weekend as temperatures move through the 40s to the 50s by Sunday. Lighter winds and mild conditions at Soldier Field for the Bears-Vikings game.

Thanksgiving week brings a chance for rain on Monday. Dry but colder conditions for the rest of the week in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Who needs a cooler after Chicago's snowfall...

A Chicagoan made the most of Thursday's snow.

The X user "CatFedoras" posted a photo of a beer cooler made out of now on his windowsill. The post was viewed over 1.4 million times.

The first snowfall event of the season for the Chicago area delivered widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, and up to 4 inches in parts of Chicago and Lake County.