Warmer temps with plenty of sunshine Wednesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are two more dry days before rain and a cool-down. Abundant sunshine from Wednesday into Thursday as clouds increase late. 

The highs will rise from the lower 80s to the upper 80s tomorrow. As temperatures rise, humidity levels increase. A cold front arrives Thursday night, bringing scattered showers and thunder into Friday morning.

 A low-end rain chance lingers into the afternoon. Cooler for Friday and Saturday. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the 40s.

What to expect for Wednesday

Sunny and warmer: High of 83

Clouds by tonight

A few clouds, mild: Low of 64

Increasing clouds Thursday

Cloud increase late, evening storm chance: High of 89

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

