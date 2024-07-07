Watch CBS News
Warmer, spotty shower chance in Chicago to round out extended holiday weekend

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — Finishing out the weekend on a warmer note with temps climbing into the middle 80s. 

Most of the day will be dry, but a spotty shower or storm is possible by the afternoon. The better rain chances arrive by night. Scattered showers and storms are more likely for the new working week. 

Remnants of Beryl bring a risk of heavy rain and storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Dry weather for the rest of the week. The heat builds back in by the weekend. Highs in the 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

What to expect for Sunday

Warmer with a spotty evening shower. High of 85.

Showers by Sunday night

Scattered showers, thunder. Low of 70. 

Showers to start the workweek

Monday will have scattered storms with a high of 84. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

