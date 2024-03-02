Watch CBS News
Windy and warm Chicago Sunday with temperatures 30 degrees above normal

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Warm and windy Chicago Sunday in store
Warm and windy Chicago Sunday in store 02:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A windy and warm Sunday is in store for the Chicago area. Temperatures will be running 30 degrees above average! 

Due to strong winds, dry fuels, and low relative humidity, there is an elevated danger of brush fires on Sunday afternoon. 

A cold front will cross the Chicago area late Monday, bringing scattered storms. 

The record high temperature for Sunday is 80 degrees, set in 1974. This Sunday's high temperature is projected to be 72 degrees. The record high for Monday is 73 degrees and was set in 1880. Monday's projected high is 70 degrees. 

FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Becoming breezy. LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Windy and Warm. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71

MONDAY: Scattered storms develop. HIGH: 70

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

