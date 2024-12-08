Watch CBS News
Warm weather continues Sunday with sprinkles later in Chicago

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

More warm weather in Chicago
More warm weather in Chicago 02:10

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another unseasonably warm December day is in the forecast. 

High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will peak around the mid to lower 50s, with clouds slowly increasing throughout the day. Scattered rain showers arrive around midnight for NW Indiana. In the city, expect mainly sprinkles and drizzle as the wave of rain favors areas east of Chicago. 

The rain and sprinkles will continue to move through overnight, lingering into the early hours of Monday morning. Monday, temperatures stay mild in the 50s, but by mid-week, a cold snap returns with temperatures becoming much colder with highs in the 20s and 30s. On Wednesday and Thursday, primarily in the morning hours, a cold blast could send wind chill values in the double digits below zero.

Sunday at a glimpse

Sun and clouds with a high of 53. South winds 5-10 miles per hour

Sprinkles for tonight 

Sprinkles and drizzle for Chicago. Northwest Indiana rain showers with a low of 45. 

Another warm day on Monday 

Showers wrap up early, and clouds decrease. A high of 51.

