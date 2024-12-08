Warm weather continues Sunday with sprinkles later in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another unseasonably warm December day is in the forecast.

CBS News Chicago

High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will peak around the mid to lower 50s, with clouds slowly increasing throughout the day. Scattered rain showers arrive around midnight for NW Indiana. In the city, expect mainly sprinkles and drizzle as the wave of rain favors areas east of Chicago.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

The rain and sprinkles will continue to move through overnight, lingering into the early hours of Monday morning. Monday, temperatures stay mild in the 50s, but by mid-week, a cold snap returns with temperatures becoming much colder with highs in the 20s and 30s. On Wednesday and Thursday, primarily in the morning hours, a cold blast could send wind chill values in the double digits below zero.

CBS News Chicago

Sunday at a glimpse

Sun and clouds with a high of 53. South winds 5-10 miles per hour

Sprinkles for tonight

Sprinkles and drizzle for Chicago. Northwest Indiana rain showers with a low of 45.

Another warm day on Monday

Showers wrap up early, and clouds decrease. A high of 51.

CBS News Chicago