Warm day ahead in Chicago with slim chance of showers
CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a warm day ahead with highs in the middle 80s.
A weak front will cross our area late day, but shower chances with it are slim.
On Sunday, a lake breeze develops with cooler weather along the shoreline. Sunday afternoon and evening, there is a slight chance of a stray shower or storm south of I-80.
A heavy rain event is expected Monday through Tuesday night. A severe storm threat comes late Tuesday into the night.
TODAY
MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86.
TONIGHT
FAIR & MILD. LOW 65.
SUNDAY
MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 78. COOLER LAKESIDE.