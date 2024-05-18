Watch CBS News
Warm day ahead in Chicago with slim chance of showers

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Mostly sunny in Chicago with upper 80s for highs
Mostly sunny in Chicago with upper 80s for highs 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a warm day ahead with highs in the middle 80s. 

highs-today-518.png
A weak front will cross our area late day, but shower chances with it are slim. 

7-day-precip-518.png
On Sunday, a lake breeze develops with cooler weather along the shoreline. Sunday afternoon and evening, there is a slight chance of a stray shower or storm south of I-80.

2-day-518.png
A heavy rain event is expected Monday through Tuesday night. A severe storm threat comes late Tuesday into the night.

TODAY

MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 86.

TONIGHT

FAIR & MILD. LOW 65.

SUNDAY

MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 78. COOLER LAKESIDE.

7-day-518.png
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 6:54 AM CDT

