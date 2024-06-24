Warm day ahead with storms Monday night in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warm day is ahead with multiple rounds of thunderstorms arriving at night.

Monday's highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy rain. The first round arrives late Monday night with the greatest coverage northwest of Chicago.

The second round arrives late Tuesday afternoon and night. Between the waves of storms, it'll be hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

Cooler and pleasant weather settles back in for the middle of the week once storms clear early Wednesday morning.