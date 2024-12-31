Man wanted for terroristic threats in Georgia arrested after high-speed chase in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man wanted for making terroristic threats in Georgia was arrested in northwest Indiana on Monday, after leading police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of more than 130 mph.

A Porter County Sheriff's officer spotted a vehicle making a turn without using a turn signal around 10:15 p.m. Monday in Portage, Indiana. When the officer tried to make a traffic stop, the driver – later identified as Montel Hayes, 31, of Markham, Illinois – sped off on U.S. Highway 6, and steered into oncoming traffic.

After nearly hitting several cars and running multiple red lights and stop signs, at times speeding at more than 130 mph, Hayes cut through a gas station, nearly hitting several more vehicles and the gas pumps.

Indiana State Police used stop sticks to puncture the vehicle's tires on Ripley Street near Interstate 94 in Lake County, Indiana. Hayes continued onto Interstate 94, where the car began to lose one of its tires, and after the vehicle came to a stop a short time later, police were able to arrest Hayes.

After taking Hayes into custody, police learned he had an active arrest warrant in Georgia on charges of making terroristic threats, obstruction of justice, and hindering law enforcement. A search of his car also turned up marijuana.

Hayes also has been charged with a felony count of resisting police, and misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and reckless driving as a result of the chase. He is being held in the Porter County Jail, awaiting extradition to Georgia.