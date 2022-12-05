Watch CBS News
Local News

Walt Disney's birthday celebrated at his childhood Chicago home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Walt Disney's birthday celebrated at his childhood Chicago home
Walt Disney's birthday celebrated at his childhood Chicago home 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) – Say the name Walt Disney, you probably think of the theme parks in Florida and California.

But on what would have been his 121st birthday, a big celebration was underway in Chicago at a house in the Hermosa neighborhood.

It's where the iconic animator and producer was born.

Organizers were gearing up for a big birthday party Monday evening. It's the first in-person event since the start of the pandemic.

CBS 2 got a sneak peak inside the home in 2016 during renovation work, and a look at the actual room where Disney is believed to have been born.

It's now a learning center dedicated to preserving the history of the Disney family.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 5:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.