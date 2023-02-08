Walmart to close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood pickup location

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area.

The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

Also closing Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which the company said also came after a serious review.

"We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores hasn't performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said. "There is no single cause for why a store closes and our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

These stores will shut their doors by Friday, March 10.

Walmart says all the workers will be able to transfer to other stores.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations," Walmart director of corporate affairs and global communications Felicia McCranie said in a statement. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."



