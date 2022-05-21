Walmart security guard injured in struggle with shoplifters in Olympia Fields

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Walmart security guard was hospitalized after apparently hitting her head on the floor while struggling with three people who were committing a theft at the store in south suburban Olympia Fields, and fired a shot at her during the scuffle.

Olympia Fields Police Chief Derrick Blassingame said, around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Walmart at Western Avenue and Lincoln Highway.

Upon arrival, officers found a female security guard who had suffered a head injury.

Blassingame said, while the incident is still under investigation, the guard most likely was injured while struggling with three shoplifters. One gunshot was fired during the incident, but the guard was not shot.

The guard, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Franciscan St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields in good condition. She has since been released from the hospital.

No one else was injured

Police are searching for the three shoplifters, who fled the scene in a car after the incident.

"It was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community," Blassingame said.

A Walmart spokesperson said they are "deeply disturbed" by the incident, and will work closely with police during their investigation.

The Walmart was closed for the day after the incident, but will reopen at the normal time on Sunday at 6 a.m.